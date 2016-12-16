(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety

    Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chino Ross, left, and Senior Airman Patrick Taylor, 1st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers, review a flight strip at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 16, 2016. Flight strip information is sent from either Langley Air Force Base operations or the Norfolk Radar Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3092441
    VIRIN: 161216-F-GX122-013
    Resolution: 3104x2686
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

