U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Operations Support Squadron man the 1st Fighter Wing air traffic control tower at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 16, 2016. Controllers track the departure and arrival times and locations of aircraft, as well as when aircraft are airborne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 13:58 Photo ID: 3092435 VIRIN: 161216-F-GX122-003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.