U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chino Ross, right, 1st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, trains Senior Airman Patrick Taylor, 1st OSS air traffic controller, on air traffic control tower practices at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 16, 2016. Patrick recently completed upgrade training to assist tower operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
This work, Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
