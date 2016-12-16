U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Taylor, 1st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, watches airfield traffic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 16, 2016. The control tower supports the 1st Fighter Wing in addition to NASA, transient aircraft, Fort Eustis and distinguished visitor aircraft flying missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

This work, Control tower tracks missions, ensures safety [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.