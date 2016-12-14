161212-N-UY653-044 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 12, 2016) Capt. Robert Aguilar, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), poses for a portrait on the ship's flight deck. Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

