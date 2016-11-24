(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AT SEA

    11.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 24, 2016) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its Carrier Strike Group are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161124-N-QI061-189 [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CVN69
    Ike
    Deployment

