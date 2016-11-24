161124-N-QI061-167

ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 24, 2016) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its Carrier Strike Group are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

Date Taken: 11.24.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161124-N-QI061-167 [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.