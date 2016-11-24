161124-N-QI061-136



ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 24, 2016) Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Tenoso signals to Capt. Jeffrey Anderson, Commander, Carrier Air Wing Three inside the cockpit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its Carrier Strike Group are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

