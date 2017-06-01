4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. DeAnte Miller, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons systems specialist, prepares a dummy weapon to be loaded onto a MJ-IC jammer boom during the 52nd Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahelm Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. The load crew competition required two teams of three competing members to load weapons on to the wings of an F-16 Fighting Falcon as quickly and accurately as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

