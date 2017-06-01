(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 6]

    4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Dawn Weber 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. DeAnte Miller, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons systems specialist, prepares a dummy weapon to be loaded onto a MJ-IC jammer boom during the 52nd Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahelm Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. The load crew competition required two teams of three competing members to load weapons on to the wings of an F-16 Fighting Falcon as quickly and accurately as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 09:08
    Photo ID: 3091641
    VIRIN: 170106-F-DY094-052
    Resolution: 4903x3263
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

