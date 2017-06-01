4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

52nd Fighter Wing evaluators observe Staff Sgt. DeAnte Miller and Senior Airman Michael Curtis, both 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons systems specialists, during the 52nd FW Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. Family, friends and members of the Spangdahlem community attended the competition to see which of the two teams of three maintenance Airmen would move on to the annual load competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

