U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Gonzales, left, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Reeves, right, 52nd AMXS weapons load crew member, prepares an inert weapon to be loaded on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the quarterly weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. The competition consisted of two teams competing against each other to load weapons quickly and accurately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

