U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Gonzales, Airmen 1st Class Licinio Monteiro and Joshua Reeves, all 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons systems specialists are announced as the winners of the 52nd Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. Gonzales and her team will compete in the Load Crew of the Year competition against previous quarterly competition winners, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 09:08 Photo ID: 3091631 VIRIN: 170106-F-DY094-124 Resolution: 4061x2703 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.