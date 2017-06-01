U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Gonzales, Airmen 1st Class Licinio Monteiro and Joshua Reeves, all 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons systems specialists are announced as the winners of the 52nd Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. Gonzales and her team will compete in the Load Crew of the Year competition against previous quarterly competition winners, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 09:08
|Photo ID:
|3091631
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-DY094-124
|Resolution:
|4061x2703
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT