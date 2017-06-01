(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Quarterly Weapons Load Competition [Image 3 of 6]

    Quarterly Weapons Load Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Licinio Monteiro, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for inert weapons to be loaded during the quarterly weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017. The competition consisted of two teams competing against each other to load weapons quickly and accurately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

