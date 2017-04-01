Members of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspect a radome at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 4, 2017. The squadron received the new radome to replace one on a C-130H Hercules that was struck by lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 22:39
|Photo ID:
|3091107
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-CA297-050
|Resolution:
|4288x3062
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th EMXS maintainers replace C-130H radome [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
