Members of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspect a radome at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 4, 2017. The squadron received the new radome to replace one on a C-130H Hercules that was struck by lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:39 Photo ID: 3091107 VIRIN: 170104-F-CA297-050 Resolution: 4288x3062 Size: 1.13 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th EMXS maintainers replace C-130H radome [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.