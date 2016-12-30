U.S. Staff Sgt. Dale Claugh, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, checks an engine on a C-130 Hercules for dust at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Claugh was conducting a 30-day desert inspection on the engines, during which the engine is inspected for and cleaned of debris and sand from flying in a desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 22:39
|Photo ID:
|3091099
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-NN480-0003
|Resolution:
|5060x3615
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT