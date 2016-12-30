(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    12.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Dale Claugh, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, checks an engine on a C-130 Hercules for dust at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Claugh was conducting a 30-day desert inspection on the engines, during which the engine is inspected for and cleaned of debris and sand from flying in a desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:39
    Photo ID: 3091099
    VIRIN: 161230-F-NN480-0003
    Resolution: 5060x3615
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    AFRC
    AMC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Youngstown Air Reserve Station
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    ISIL

