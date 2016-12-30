Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

U.S. Staff Sgt. Dale Claugh, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, checks an engine on a C-130 Hercules for dust at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Claugh was conducting a 30-day desert inspection on the engines, during which the engine is inspected for and cleaned of debris and sand from flying in a desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

