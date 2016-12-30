Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Swann, a crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 746th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, applies lubricant to the landing gear of a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The landing gear on each C-130 is lubricated every 15 days due to frequent use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|12.30.2016
|01.09.2017 22:39
|3091100
|161230-F-NN480-0004
|4792x3423
|1.46 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|0
|0
|0
