Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Swann, a crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 746th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, applies lubricant to the landing gear of a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The landing gear on each C-130 is lubricated every 15 days due to frequent use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

