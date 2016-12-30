(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 7 of 7]

    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    12.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Froehling, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 746th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conducts a 30-day desert inspection on the engine of a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Due to constant exposure to sand from the desert, an inspection is required every 30 days on each C-130 to ensure that there is no buildup of dust or other debris in the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:39
    Photo ID: 3091097
    VIRIN: 161230-F-NN480-0001
    Resolution: 5118x3656
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    386th EMXS maintainers replace C-130H radome
    386th EMXS maintainers replace C-130H radome
    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky
    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky
    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky
    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky
    Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    AFRC
    AMC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Youngstown Air Reserve Station
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    ISIL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT