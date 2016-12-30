Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Froehling, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 746th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conducts a 30-day desert inspection on the engine of a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Due to constant exposure to sand from the desert, an inspection is required every 30 days on each C-130 to ensure that there is no buildup of dust or other debris in the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

