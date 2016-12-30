U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Froehling, an engine mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 746th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conducts a 30-day desert inspection on the engine of a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Due to constant exposure to sand from the desert, an inspection is required every 30 days on each C-130 to ensure that there is no buildup of dust or other debris in the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|12.30.2016
|01.09.2017 22:39
|3091097
|161230-F-NN480-0001
|5118x3656
|1.67 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
This work, Maintaining mobility: Maintenance Reserve Airmen keep eyes to the sky [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
