Hockey fans attempt to photobomb an Air Force team photo at the Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 3, 2016. Since the Army team won the match, both teams are now evenly split for event wins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 22:06
|Photo ID:
|3091088
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-SK378-0687
|Resolution:
|4470x3127
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army beats Air Force in community hockey game
