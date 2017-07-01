Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers and Airmen participated in the fourth-annual Army vs. Air Force hockey game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 22:06
|Photo ID:
|3091093
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-SK378-0764
|Resolution:
|7229x4825
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army beats Air Force in community hockey game
