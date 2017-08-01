(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 11 of 18]

    Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers and Airmen participated in the fourth-annual Army vs. Air Force hockey game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:06
    Photo ID: 3091074
    VIRIN: 170107-F-SK378-0338
    Resolution: 2998x3280
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Hockey
    Army vs Air Force
    Army

