An Air Force hockey team player propels the puck toward the goal at the Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2017. The Army win was the first shutout in the events four year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 22:06
|Photo ID:
|3091081
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-SK378-0524
|Resolution:
|3429x2309
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army beats Air Force in community hockey game
