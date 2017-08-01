Army team members meet for an embrace as the final buzzer signals their victory during the Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2017. The Army win was the first shutout in the event’s four year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:06 Photo ID: 3091083 VIRIN: 170107-F-SK378-0632 Resolution: 3969x2680 Size: 1.86 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army vs. Air Force hockey game 2017 [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.