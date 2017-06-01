From left to right, Takeshi Noha, the Kin Town Fire Department Chief, Hajime Nakama, the Kin Town Mayor, Col. Brian Howlett, and Atsushi Toma, the Ginoza Mayor, pose for a photo after a Kin Town Fire Department demonstration Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. Howlett is the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group and the Camp Hansen camp commander. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017
This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration, by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.