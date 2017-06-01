Okinawa residents stand as Kimigayo, the Japanese national anthem, plays before a Kin Town Fire Department demonstration Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. The demonstration is held at the beginning of each year in order to showcase Kin Town Fire Department’s life-saving capabilities and mark the beginning of a new year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 18:30
|Photo ID:
|3090823
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-OC661-001
|Resolution:
|2237x1492
|Size:
|361.79 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
