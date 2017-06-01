Members of the Kin Town Fire Department perform a demonstration for Okinawa residents and key leadership from Camp Hansen Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. The demonstration started with a man “fainting” on stage and the paramedics administering life-saving techniques, which consisted of giving the patient fluids and oxygen. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:30 Photo ID: 3090825 VIRIN: 170106-M-OC661-003 Resolution: 2221x1480 Size: 215.81 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.