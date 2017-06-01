Members of the Kin Town Fire Department perform a demonstration for Okinawa residents and key leadership from Camp Hansen Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. The demonstration started with a man “fainting” on stage and the paramedics administering life-saving techniques, which consisted of giving the patient fluids and oxygen. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 18:30
|Photo ID:
|3090825
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-OC661-003
|Resolution:
|2221x1480
|Size:
|215.81 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
