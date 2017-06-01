(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 2 of 4]

    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Douglas Simons 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Members of the Kin Town Fire Department perform a demonstration for Okinawa residents and key leadership from Camp Hansen Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. The demonstration started with a man “fainting” on stage and the paramedics administering life-saving techniques, which consisted of giving the patient fluids and oxygen. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:30
    Photo ID: 3090825
    VIRIN: 170106-M-OC661-003
    Resolution: 2221x1480
    Size: 215.81 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration
    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration
    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration
    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Year
    Kin Town Mayor
    Kimigayo
    Kin Town Fire Department Demonstration
    Kin Town Fire Department Chief
    Ginoza Mayor
    Col. Brian Howlett

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT