Children perform a Polynesian-style dance for Okinawa residents and key leadership from Camp Hansen before a Kin Town Fire Department demonstration Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. Polynesian and Hawaiian dances are very popular on Okinawa and in mainland Japan. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 18:30
|Photo ID:
|3090824
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-OC661-002
|Resolution:
|2391x1594
|Size:
|276.95 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT