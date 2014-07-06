403rd Wing Family Day 2014

Chief Master Sgt. Eugene Wilcox, 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron manager, takes a pie in the face from Master Sgt. Ruth Beecher, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron first sergeant, during the 403rd Wing Family Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2014. Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, said the event served as an opportunity for wing and family members to take a break, spend time together, and have some fun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

