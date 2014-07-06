Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander (left), passes the guidon for 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron to Col. John E. Buterbaugh, 403rd ASTS commander, during the 403rd ASTS assumption of command ceremony June 7, 2014. Buterbaugh assumed command of the 403rd ASTS during the ceremony, which was held at the Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2014 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:58 Photo ID: 3090759 VIRIN: 140607-F-GA223-002 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.19 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buterbaugh assumes command of 403rd ASTS [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.