    Buterbaugh assumes command of 403rd ASTS [Image 1 of 6]

    Buterbaugh assumes command of 403rd ASTS

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander (left), passes the guidon for 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron to Col. John E. Buterbaugh, 403rd ASTS commander, during the 403rd ASTS assumption of command ceremony June 7, 2014. Buterbaugh assumed command of the 403rd ASTS during the ceremony, which was held at the Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2014
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3090759
    VIRIN: 140607-F-GA223-002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buterbaugh assumes command of 403rd ASTS [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Assumption of Command
    403rd WG
    403rd ASTS
    Buterbaugh

