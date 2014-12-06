KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 06.12.2014 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Lt. Col. Michael Ramirez, the 345th Airlift Squadron commander at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi Mississippi brings his C-130J aircraft to a halt during his "fini flight" 12 June. Ramirez celebrated with 403rd Wing members and family.