Lt. Col. Michael Ramirez, the 345th Airlift Squadron commander at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi Mississippi brings his C-130J aircraft to a halt during his "fini flight" 12 June. Ramirez celebrated with 403rd Wing members and family.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 16:58
|Photo ID:
|3090734
|VIRIN:
|140612-F-YX711-001
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
This work, 345th Squadron Commander celebrates "fini flight" [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
