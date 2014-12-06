(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    345th Squadron Commander celebrates "fini flight" [Image 6 of 6]

    345th Squadron Commander celebrates &quot;fini flight&quot;

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Lt. Col. Michael Ramirez, the 345th Airlift Squadron commander at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi Mississippi brings his C-130J aircraft to a halt during his "fini flight" 12 June. Ramirez celebrated with 403rd Wing members and family.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2014
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3090734
    VIRIN: 140612-F-YX711-001
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 345th Squadron Commander celebrates "fini flight" [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

