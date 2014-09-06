Wing holds Wingman Day, Family Day

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Chief Master Sgt. Eugene Wilcox, 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron manager, takes a pie in...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Chief Master Sgt. Eugene Wilcox, 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron manager, takes a pie in the face from Master Sgt. Ruth Beecher, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron first sergeant, during the 403rd Wing Family Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2014. Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, said the event served as an opportunity for wing and family members to take a break, spend time together, and have some fun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Members of the 403rd Wing participated in an annual Wingman and Family Day Saturday of the June Unit Training Assembly.



The first three hours of the day included briefings and team-building exercises at the units to enhance the Wingman culture. The rest of the day was spent with families at the Marina as part of Family Day, hosted by the Human Resources Development Council.



Maj. Timothy Broughton, 403rd Wing chaplain, said Wingman Day is an opportunity to reinforce the four pillars of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness Program of mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness.



"When one of those pillars suffers, the mission suffers," he said.



This event is a good opportunity to put additional focus on taking care of our people, said Master Sgt. Deblair Tate, 403rd Wing equal opportunity specialist, who conducted one of several training sessions held around the wing.



The training, titled "Finding the Good," focused on the importance of finding the positive things in Airmen's lives when they face the day-to-day challenges of military life. Tate said that while suicide prevention is important, so is reinforcing positive thinking and seeing the good in life.



Wingman and Family Day events also provided an opportunity for newer members to meet other members of the wing, like Tech. Sgt. Monica Garcia, an education counselor for the 403rd Wing who recently transitioned from active duty. Garcia said she found there was a lot of unit cohesion, and it was good to get to meet people from all over the wing.



More than 2,000 people attended Family Day, which began at 10 a.m. and included food, entertainment and games. Children were able to make crafts, play on the splash pad, jump in bounce houses and get their faces painted.



"It's our chance to gather as a complete family unit," said Master Sgt. Edward P. Scherzer, a standards and evaluations weather reconnaissance loadmaster with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and project manager for the Wing Family Day. Scherzer said when families get together, it works to strengthen the bonds within the unit.



"Many of us are facing uncertainties in the midst of upcoming unit closures and force structure changes, so Wingman and Family Day was an opportunity for all of us to take a break, spend time with our family and friends, reflect, find the good, and have some fun," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander.