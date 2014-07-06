Capt. Adam Zeithammel, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron officer in charge, benches 325 pounds during the 403rd Wing Family Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2014. Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, said the event served as an opportunity for wing and family members to take a break, spend time together, and have some fun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2014 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:58 Photo ID: 3090738 VIRIN: 140607-F-GA223-074 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.79 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Wing Family Day 2014 [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.