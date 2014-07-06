(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd Wing Family Day 2014 [Image 4 of 6]

    403rd Wing Family Day 2014

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Capt. Adam Zeithammel, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron officer in charge, benches 325 pounds during the 403rd Wing Family Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2014. Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, said the event served as an opportunity for wing and family members to take a break, spend time together, and have some fun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2014
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3090738
    VIRIN: 140607-F-GA223-074
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing Family Day 2014 [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    403rd WG

