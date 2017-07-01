U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dawn Rademaker, a broadcast journalist craftsman with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, applies ice melt salt to the sidewalk in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. Wearing traction cleats over shoes and applying salt to sidewalks can help prevent slipping on ice, according the wing’s safety office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Grabiec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3089838 VIRIN: 170107-Z-F3935-1057 Resolution: 4495x3000 Size: 1.86 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.