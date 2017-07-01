(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6]

    How to survive winter weather

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dawn Rademaker, a broadcast journalist craftsman with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, applies ice melt salt to the sidewalk in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. Wearing traction cleats over shoes and applying salt to sidewalks can help prevent slipping on ice, according the wing’s safety office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Grabiec)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    weather
    safety
    winter

