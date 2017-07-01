The most common types of injuries the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department responds to in the winter are trips, slips and falls on ice, said Tobey Beagle, a fire captain with the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. Some falls can be prevented by wearing traction cleats over shoes and applying ice-melt salt to sidewalks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3089831
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-EU280-1052
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT