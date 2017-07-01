The most common types of injuries the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department responds to in the winter are trips, slips and falls on ice, said Tobey Beagle, a fire captain with the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. Some falls can be prevented by wearing traction cleats over shoes and applying ice-melt salt to sidewalks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3089831 VIRIN: 170107-Z-EU280-1052 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.