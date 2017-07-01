(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How to survive winter weather [Image 3 of 6]

    How to survive winter weather

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cindy Hawkins, a safety specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gives an interview about winter weather safety in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. She recommends keeping a blanket, flashlight, cellphone charger and snacks in vehicles in case of becoming stranded. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3089834
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-EU280-1064
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    weather
    safety
    winter

