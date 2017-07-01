U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cindy Hawkins, a safety specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gives an interview about winter weather safety in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. She recommends keeping a blanket, flashlight, cellphone charger and snacks in vehicles in case of becoming stranded. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3089834
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-EU280-1064
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT