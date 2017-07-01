Pictured are winter survival items located in the back of a vehicle in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. In the event of becoming stranded, items such as a blanket, flashlight, cellphone charger and snacks, said Tech. Sgt. Cindy Hawkins, a safety specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3089836
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-F3935-1035
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
