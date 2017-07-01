U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Whitney McInnis, a clinical nurse with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, gives an interview about winter weather safety in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 7, 2017. She said that hypothermia occurs when the body temperature is so cold that the body’s organs start shutting down and exposure to cold weather without enough clothing layers can cause it. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3089830
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-EU280-1028
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
This work, How to survive winter weather [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
