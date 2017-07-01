WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors

Chief Builder Robert Monize, a Navy Reservist drilling with Navy Operational Support Center Everett, places a chief petty officer's anchor on the casket of Chief Storekeeper Ruth Becker during a military funeral ceremony January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)

