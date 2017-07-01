Chiefs from Navy Operational Support Centers Everett and Kitsap render honors while pallbearers carry the casket during a military funeral ceremony honoring former Chief Storekeeper Ruth A. Becker January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)
This work, WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors [Image 1 of 6], by CPO Patrick Dille, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
