WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors

Chief Fire Controlman Chad Erickson, a Navy Reservist drilling with Navy Operational Support Center Everett, looks on as Sailors from the Naval Station Everett honor guard fold the U.S. flag during the funeral of his grandmother, Chief Storekeeper Ruth Becker, January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)

