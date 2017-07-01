Pallbearers carry the casket during a military funeral ceremony honoring former Chief Storekeeper Ruth A. Becker January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash., while chiefs from Navy Operational Support Centers Everett and Kitsap render honors. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 21:22 Photo ID: 3089641 VIRIN: 170107-N-AX577-0013 Resolution: 3243x2146 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SHORELINE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors [Image 1 of 6], by CPO Patrick Dille, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.