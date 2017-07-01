(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors [Image 4 of 6]

    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors

    SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Dille 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Electrician's Mate Fireman Apprentice Joshua Sherman, a member of the Naval Station Everett honor guard, and Master Chief Operations Specialist Shaun Schenkelberg, a Navy Reservist drilling with Navy Operational Support Center Kitsap, salute during a military funeral ceremony January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. The funeral ceremony honored former Chief Storekeeper Ruth A. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, and completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 21:22
    Photo ID: 3089646
    VIRIN: 170107-N-AX577-0046
    Resolution: 3341x2223
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SHORELINE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors [Image 1 of 6], by CPO Patrick Dille, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WAVES
    honor guard
    funeral
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service
    military honors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT