WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors

Electrician's Mate Fireman Apprentice Joshua Sherman, a member of the Naval Station Everett honor guard, and Master Chief Operations Specialist Shaun Schenkelberg, a Navy Reservist drilling with Navy Operational Support Center Kitsap, salute during a military funeral ceremony January 7, 2017, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. The funeral ceremony honored former Chief Storekeeper Ruth A. Becker, who served with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, during World War II, and completed her tour of duty on August 21, 1946 with an honorable discharge. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille)

