    221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready [Image 1 of 5]

    221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. First Class Chad Curtis, platoon sergeant with the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company walks Sgt. Ryan Hampson, a team sergeant with the 221st EOD Co., through an explosive ordinance breakdown during a training exercise at Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 12:04
    Photo ID: 3089240
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-KY529-174
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    EOD
    FLARNG
    221st EOD
    FLNG
    CBJTC

