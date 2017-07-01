(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready [Image 3 of 5]

    221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Tyler Wesson, with the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company Dawns the EOD 9 Bombsuit during a familiarization exercise at Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 12:04
    Photo ID: 3089235
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-KY529-057
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    EOD
    FLARNG
    221st EOD
    FLNG
    CBJTC

