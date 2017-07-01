221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready

Soldiers of the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company perform preventative maintenance checks and services on the “Pacbot,” a military robot used for examining explosive devices, during familiarization exercise at Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes.

