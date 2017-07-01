221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready

A soldier uses a remote control to operate the “Pacbot,” a military robot used for examining explosive devices, during familiarization exercises with the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company at Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes.

