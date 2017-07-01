221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready

Sgt. Ryan Hampson with the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company walks toward the training scenario in the EOD 9 Bodysuit to assess possible explosive ordinance during a training exercise on Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes.

