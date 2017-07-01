Sgt. Ryan Hampson with the 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company walks toward the training scenario in the EOD 9 Bodysuit to assess possible explosive ordinance during a training exercise on Camp Blanding, January 7. The 221st satisfied their monthly drill requirement with in-depth training and equipment familiarization. Photo by Pvt. Kourtney Grimes.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 12:04
|Photo ID:
|3089238
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-KY529-161
|Resolution:
|3291x5013
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
221st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company – Mission Ready
LEAVE A COMMENT