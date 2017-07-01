(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6]

    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. James Larimer 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the color guard perform with the U.S. Army All-American Band during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl halftime show at the San Antonio Alamodome. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game and also showcases the talents of the nation's top 125 high school marching band members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49
    Photo ID: 3089206
    VIRIN: 170107-A-OT885-004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SPC James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

