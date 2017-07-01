The U.S. Army Drill Team performs at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Soldiers of this elite unit exemplify the All-American Bowl's theme of becoming greater than by showcasing the nation's most elite high school football players and marching band members. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya, 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49 Photo ID: 3089180 VIRIN: 170107-A-IB772-098 Resolution: 4254x2913 Size: 2.06 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.