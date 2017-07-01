Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams shares a moment with 110-year-old former U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran, before Overton took to the field to deliver the game ball at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49 Photo ID: 3089198 VIRIN: 170107-A-OT885-001 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.68 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SPC James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.