U.S. Army All-American Band Drum Major Aaryanna Nijjar leads the All-American Band at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Patriot High School senior is a renowned flautist from Nokesville, Va. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya, 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 00:49
|Photo ID:
|3089177
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-IB772-031
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|NOKESVILLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army All-American Bowl showcases nation's top talent
LEAVE A COMMENT