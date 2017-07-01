U.S. Army All-American Band Drum Major Aaryanna Nijjar leads the All-American Band at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Patriot High School senior is a renowned flautist from Nokesville, Va. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya, 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49 Photo ID: 3089177 VIRIN: 170107-A-IB772-031 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 2.96 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: NOKESVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.